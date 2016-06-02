Joe Manganiello Posts an Amazing #TBT Photo of Himself 20 Years Ago

Throw Back Thursday to 1996…#TBTpic.twitter.com/QeiiQSDuQh
— Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) June 1, 2016
In case you were wondering what Joe Manganiello looked like 20 years ago, your prayers have been answered: He rocked yellow-blonde hair, a soul patch, and a serious smirk, and he had a thing for wearing an open-collared shirt over what appears to be a white ribbed tank top. #LOL.
It has to be said here that Manganiello may not fully understand the concept of #TBT, as he posted this amazing throwback … yesterday, making it more of a #TBW, but—whatever. He might not be the sharpest pencil in the box, but that’s part of the charm.
Twenty years ago, the 19-year-old Manganiello hadn’t even graduated from college yet, and he certainly hadn’t gone on to play Flash Thompson in 2002’s Spider-Man, his first film role. Who knew that he would go on to become
Sofía Vergara‘s husband a famous actor. Great job, Mang.