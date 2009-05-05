Apparently there were still some celebrities left in Hollywood last night, even though it felt like the entire city had been dropped into the Costume Institute Gala. Ok, so maybe they were of the CW and reality show variety, but a starlet’s a starlet right?

Audrina Partridge (in an adorable yellow skirt), Lo Bosworth, Stephanie Pratt and Kristin Cavallari were among those left in town to attend NYLON’s Young Hollywood Issue party.

Rounding out the Young Hollywood scene were; Sophia Bush, Twilight vampire Kellan Lutz, Kelly Osbourne, Juno’s Olivia Thirlby (in a boyfriend pantsuit, one of the red carpet’s latest trends), sisters Rumer and Scout Willis and Kat Dennings.