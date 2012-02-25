‘Young Hollywood’ Talks Fashion Police For The Oscars

Everybody has an opinion on who dressed cute on the red carpet, who didn’t and who should have just phoned it in and stayed home. But when it comes to E!’s Fashion Police, we definitely don’t want to get on their bad side.

While snarky “What was she thinking?” comments are served up hot and fresh, co-host George Kotsiopolous manages to hold himself back in this clip from Young Hollywood as he explains away the idea that there’s some secret club of Hollywood insiders dictating this season’s latest trends. (Hmm, better not tell that to Rachel Zoe, sweetie.)

We don’t know if we entirely agree, but then again our membership is still pending, so we really shouldn’t comment about it either way (that and we’re still working on our secret handshake).

Video: