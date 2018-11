Young, Famous, and Rolling in Cash: 10 Richest Celebrities Under 30

This just in: According to Forbes, women are better than men — at least when it comes to being better paid under the age of 30! The magazine has just its their annual list of the 10 highest-paid celebrities under 30, and the girls are coming up swinging, beating the boys out with 6 of the slots.

Obviously, this list includes the usual suspects, but there were a few surprises. For example, even though the tabloids constantly exclaimed she was partying too much and engaging in less-than-ladylike behavior, Rihanna still walked away with more money than Lady Gaga over the past year.

While being on any of the Forbes lists┬áis enough to make us jealous, this one makes us especially green because most of the people on it can barely drink legally. Click through the gallery above for a look at who’s probably doing better than you are!