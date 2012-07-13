Young, Famous, and Rolling in Cash: 10 Richest Celebrities Under 30

This just in: According to Forbes, women are better than men — at least when it comes to being better paid under the age of 30! The magazine has just its their annual list of the 10 highest-paid celebrities under 30, and the girls are coming up swinging, beating the boys out with 6 of the slots.

Obviously, this list includes the usual suspects, but there were a few surprises. For example, even though the tabloids constantly exclaimed she was partying too much and engaging in less-than-ladylike behavior, Rihanna still walked away with more money than Lady Gaga over the past year.

While being on any of the Forbes lists is enough to make us jealous, this one makes us especially green because most of the people on it can barely drink legally. Click through the gallery above for a look at who’s probably doing better than you are!