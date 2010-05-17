Young Designers From SCAD Show Off Their Stuff To André Leon Talley, Zac Posen And DVF

A look from the SCAD senior fashion show.

It’s a commonly held belief that if you want to make it in fashion, you better be ready for the big city. But there’s a little secret down South called the Savannah College of Art and Design that’s aiming to change all that, and they’ve got some pretty big A-listers championing their cause.

This past weekend, SCAD held its annual senior fashion show and the soon-to-be graduates couldn’t have asked for a better audience for their debut. This year designers including Zac Posen, Angel Sanchez, Tuleh’s Bryan Bradley and Catherine Malandrino played mentors to the senior fashion students, and all were in attendance at the show this past Saturday night.

Larger-than-life fashion editor Andr Leon Talley, who’s been a champion of the school in recent years, also made the trip to present Diane von Furstenberg with his namesake Lifetime Achievement Award for the school. In honor of the queen of the wrap dress, Talley played curator to an exhibit currently being shown at the school through July 3, that chronicles DVF’s progression from the Seventies to her current day mega-label.

The influence of the America’s Next Top Model judge hasn’t gone unnoticed (not that you could miss Talley easily!). After watching his students’ final collections on the runway, Posen was all smiles. “It’s amazing the level of sophistication of the design and how far the school has come,” the young designer told us. “I’m so impressed with Andr and how he’s helped the school grow over the last few years.”



Diane von Furstenberg signs Judy Maudlin’s book



Carmen Scott and Zac Posen



Zac Posen, Anthony Miller and Catherine Malandrino



Mychael Knight, Diane von Furstenberg and Judy Maudlin



Stuart Spencer, Jason Bunin, Bruno Lima, Angel Sanchez



Runway designs by Emily Jahn (left) and Hannah Kerr (right)



Runway designs by Audra Noyes (left) and Meret Goetschel (right)



Runway designs by Julie Tierney (left) and April Johnston (right)



Runway designs by Rachel Lepp (left) and Emily Pollard (right)

All images courtesy of SCAD.



Related: Parsons 2010 Fashion Show Showcases the Next Bright Design Talents

