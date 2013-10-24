Watch Channing Tatum as a Young Model Circa 2002

Most of us know that Channing Tatum was a model before he became the actor who earned the title of People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2012 (and a permanent place on America’s Most Major Heartthrobs list). But what you haven’t seen is what a young Tatum was actually like back in the days when he was working the catwalk.

Thanks to Style.com’s intrepid fashion writer Tim Blanks, the world can now get a glimpse of Tatum’s natural allure and charm—way back when he was just 21. Blanks interviewed Channing before he was known by his first name backstage at the Neil Barrett Fall/Winter 2002 show, which took place at Milan Fashion Week, and posted the video today on Style.com.

In the interview, Tatum says such charming things as, “I used to be a dancer, but that wasn’t making me so much money, so I thought I’d give modeling a try.” When asked about the one person he’d really like to meet, his response is priceless: “Kate Moss. She’s got a lot of history from what I hear.” Indeed she does, Channing. Indeed she does.

Watch the adorable clip above!