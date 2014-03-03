Best Thing Ever: See Celebrities Pose With Their Younger Selves

Just when the online world is hitting its Oscars-coverage limit, a fun gallery comes along to knock you out of your red-carpet stupor.

First seen on image-hosting site Imur, we’re loving these 10 photos that deftly use Photoshop to show Oscar nominees including Julia Roberts, Jared Leto, Sandra Bullock, and Leonardo DiCaprio posing with their younger selves.

While mostly every actor has changed quite a bit, it seems Jennifer Lawrence most closely resembles her younger self, probably because she’s only 23 years old (and way more prone to falling, it seems.)

Take a look at the gallery below, and let us know which pic’s your favorite!