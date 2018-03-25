10 Celebrity Moms Who Had Kids When They Were Surprisingly Young

When rumors started swirling that Kylie Jenner was pregnant in November 2017, there was an onslaught of jokes about what a young, unprepared mother she would be. Though the 20-year-old is still learning the ropes of motherhood, she seems to be doing all right—as have the many other celebrity moms who gave birth to kids at relatively young ages.

You might be surprised to know that Kylie isn’t the only celebrity who started a family before she turned 21. There are many celebrities, from Reese Witherspoon to Solange, who became moms before they could rent a car, drink, or even vote. Young moms get a lot of slack for their age, but judging from how well these parents raised their kids, we believe that the stigma is completely unwarranted. Find out which celebrities became parents at surprisingly young ages ahead.