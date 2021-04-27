Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Just Shaded Her For Making Out With Travis Barker in a Bikini

Not here for it. Younes Benjima shaded Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s PDA photo, and it doesn’t look like he’s a fan of his ex-girlfriend’s new relationship.

Kourtney, who confirmed her relationship with Travis in March 2021, took to her Instagram on Monday, April 26, with a steamy photo of her making out with her beau while wearing a bikini. The picture saw Kourtney and Travis half-naked and mid-makeout as the Blink-182 member held the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in his arms as her legs were wrapped around him. “Just Like Heaven,” Kourtney captioned the photo. “EVERYTHING,” Travis commented with a black heart emoji.

After Kourtney’s photo, Younes—who dated on and off Kourtney from 2016 to 2019—took to his Instagram Story with what looked like a shady post directed at his ex. “Shamelessness has become so normal in today’s society that modesty has become strange,” Younes wrote on his Instagram Story, which has since been deleted.

He followed the Instagram Story with a second post, which read: “Do yourself a favour. Surround yourself with those who speak of visions, ideas, goals, growth. Not those who sit and gossip about others. And if you do find yourself in that situation, excuse yourself and walk away. The game ends when you choose to leave such a gathering.”

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians viewers know, the Kardashians weren’t a fan of Younes, who is 14 years younger than Kourtney. “He was sooooooo toxic and negative for Kourt. #KUWTK,” Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, tweeted in March 2021 after Kourtney opened up about her relationship to Younes on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A source told Life & Style in April 2021 that Kourtney and Younes’ split was mainly due to the age difference between them. “Younes was so young, without any kids and without any responsibilities,” the source said. “Even if it wasn’t intentional, his wanting Kourtney’s attention the way he wanted it had a way of making Kourt feel bad about herself, like she wasn’t able to multitask and prioritize even though of course she can. It made her feel bad inside.”

The insider continued, “She’s running many businesses, not to mention she’s very present in the lives of her three kids, and she just needs someone who understands that. She felt like he’d say, ‘I get it, I just want you,’ but then ten days later, they’d be having the same conversation over and over again. Younes hates drama, though, and so does Kourt — and confrontation — so it was a long cycle.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on E!. Here’s how to watch it for free.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.