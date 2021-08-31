Kourtney’s Ex Just Leaked a DM From Scott Shading Her & Travis’ Makeout Photos

Put on blast. Younes Bendjima just shared an alleged DM from Scott Disick shading Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s latest vacation photos. According to the alleged direct message between Kourtney’s exes, the Flip It Like Disick star questioned what the Poosh founder was doing making out with her boyfriend “in the middle of Italy,” where the couple is currently on vacation.

Younes, 28, took to social media late on Monday, August 30, to share the alleged screenshots of his exchange with Scott. In the screenshots, which you can view below, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 38, appeared to send Younes a steamy photo of his ex Kourtney, 42, and her boyfriend Travis, 45, kissing on a small yacht in Italy.

“Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote, referring to none other than the mother of his children. Scott and Kourtney—who dated on and off from 2006 to 2015—share three kids: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6.

Younes, who Kourtney dated between 2016 and 2019 following the end of her tumultuous romance with Scott, responded coolly to the Talentless founder. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Younes replied. “PS I ain’t your bro.” He went on to caption the screenshot, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” seemingly referring to Scott’s recent comments about “nobody” liking Younes back when he dated Kourtney.

The model followed up the screenshots with a second Instagram Story, writing, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy. Back to work now 10km.” Scott, for his part, has yet to publicly comment on Younes’ IG Story, whereas it’s also unclear if Kourtney and Travis are aware of Scott’s alleged DM.

For now, it appears Kourtney and Travis are simply continuing to enjoy their Italian vacation. The pair, who have been dating since the beginning of 2021, have sparked speculation about an engagement—and pregnancy—in recent weeks, though sources have denied any truth to these rumors at present. Scott, meanwhile, is also in a new relationship of his own with 20-year-old model Amelia Hamlin, who he has been dating since the end of 2020—but by the looks of Younes’ Story, it seems like he’s still plenty concerned about his ex Kourtney these days.