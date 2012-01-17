You’ll Never Guess Which Celeb Has A Species Named After Her

Of course, it could only be Beyonc. As if this super-human lady didn’t have enough, she now has an entire species of horseflies named after her. The Scaptia beyonceae was first discovered in 1981, the same year of Bey’s glorious birth.

And the name helps pimp out this lovely little bug, since it gains attention for research about this insect, which in turn can save it from extinction.

Sigh. Only Beyonc can unintentionally help save Mother Nature while simultaneously bringing up the world’s newest celebrity child obsession. And that’s why we love her.