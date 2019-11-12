‘You’ Season 2 Hits Netflix The Day After Christmas, So Cancel Your Holiday Plans

Only 42 days left till Christmas. Which means only 43 days until Netflix’s You season 2 comes out. The countdown has begun! Penn Badgley took to Twitter yesterday to announce that the second season of You will be released on December 26. So if you had plans for winter break, change them. You now have time for you and only You. (Get it? There’s just so much word play available with the simple title). ANYWAY. This news is very exciting considering fans have been on the edge of their seats since the season finale of the first season of the show. It originally debuted on LifeTime and was later released on Netflix. The second season is set to stream straight from Netflix.

The series is centered around former Gossip Girl star Badgley, who plays your average NYC guy who works at a bookstore and, you know, stalks and kills people. The first season took place in the big apple. Now, the second season is set in Los Angeles. Joe (Badgley) relocates to the city of stars where he will undoubtedly get into all kinds of trouble. The thriller was exciting for fans who enjoyed Gossip Girl and Gone Girl and wanted something in between. Ya feel me? The poster already has us so excited to see what comes next. Candice, played by actress Ambyr Childers, can be seen in the background. We’re positive Joe’s ex-gf who, throughout last season, was presumed dead, will play a pivotal role this time around now that she’s, you know, alive and all.

Checkout the video that Badgley shared for his fans on Twitter. Fans are going wild.

Badgley posted an interview on his Twitter page about You, discussing what he makes of the story and purpose of the show. “I guess, to me, what it might be…it might be maybe more of a cautionary tale for men—” he began. Then redirected saying, “Well, not just men. I don’t want to discriminate in that manner. But, for all of us. Obviously we draw the line somewhere, probably quite early on. But we might really identify with Joe in the very beginning. And we might along the way be like, ‘I mean he’s kind of right.'”

Badgley went on to say that the question he’s interested, the question the show brings up for him is, ironically, the logline of the show. “I initially rolled my eyes at it,” the actor admitted but then said, it’s actually very much at the heart of the show. “How far would you go for love?” Badgley altered it slightly saying the “caveat,” or change he would make is, “How do you define love?” To him, that’s the question the show raises. The actor explained, “Because if you define love the way Joe does it, you will go to those lengths, possibly.”