In yet another case of completely inexplicable case Britney Spears logic, the singer performed Alanis Morisette‘s 1995 hit “You Oughta Know” live on stage during a stop in Greensboro, North Carolina on her Circus Live World Tour.

The footage and images from the performance prompted two thoughts:

1. Wow, Britney really does look like Bret Michaels.

2. I would absolutely watch a TV show that featured doing karaoke by call-in request.