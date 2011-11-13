StyleCaster
You Decide: Who's Cuter: Ryan Gosling Or … (Part 3)

Jessica Rubin
by
Last week we discovered thebest tumblr in the whole world dedicated to unearthing the answer to the age old question:IsRyan Gosling cuter than a puppy?

Here at StyleCaster we have a rather (un)healthy obsession with Mr. Gosling, so after spending along afternoon playing with the tumblr, we decided to dedicate one post a week through the rest of the year trying to gage just how cuteRyan Gosling is. We’re combining two of ourfavorite things: Gosling gawking and fashion. So welcome to post number three. Check thepicture above for this week’s comparison and then cast your vote in the poll below!

Make sure you check in next week for part 4 of thisepic Gosling journey.

Ryan Gosling or ...

Alexander Wang Simona, $895, at Barneys

