You Can Own An Original Kate Moss Photo from the 90’s

You know that cash you were storing for a rainy day? Well, we might have the ultimate reason for you to pull it out. Word on the street is that on November 17, British Auction House, Bonhams, will be auctioning an epic Kate Moss photo snapped in her heyday in 1993.

Now, that alone would be reason to scramble and figure out a way to participate in the running, but here’s the kicker: Ms. Moss herself proclaims this might be one of her favorite photos from her twenty-three year (and counting) career. The photo was taken by photog Albert Watson on a roof in Marrakesh while Kate crouches in her birthday suit.

If for whatever reason Kate doesn’t do it for you (and we’d actually like to know why, because from here this is all kinds of wonderful), you can also bid on Albert’s seriously smoking-hot Christy-Turlington moment or Terry O’Neill’s infamous photo of Bridget Bardot taking a puff herself (yes, that photo).

See you at the auction house, kids!

Photo Credit: Albert Watson