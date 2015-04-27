Awesome🙌: You Can Now Use Emojis in Instagram Hashtags!

Photo: Giphy

Emoji addicts, we’ve got some major news for you: Instagram has just made it possible to include the little symbols in hashtags. There’s really only one thing we can say to this: #awesome🙌

This fun (and completely necessary) feature launched today on the social media platform, allowing users to use one single emoji, or multiple, to make hashtags more creative.

Over the past couple of years emoji has infiltrated language in a way no one could have predicted. In fact, nearly half of Instagram captions now feature emojis, with stars like Gisele Bundchen, Alessandra Ambrosio, Miranda Kerr, Madonna, Karlie Kloss, and Beyoncé among the celebs who use them most frequently, according to a press statement released by Instagram.

In addition to the emoji-hashtag revolution, Instagram has introduced three new filters: Lark, Reyes and Juno, so go update your Instgram app right now and start playing!