Finally! You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookies Online

Next time you have an unshakable craving for Samoas, Thin Mints, or Tagalongs, you won’t have scope out clusters of uniformed girls outside supermarkets to find them—you’ll just have to go to your computer. That’s right folks, you’ll now be able to buy Girl Scout online.

According to the New York Times, Girl Scouts of the U.S.A. has approved “Digital Cookie,” a platform for scouts to sell and ship the beloved treats around the country.

This moves comes after years of staunchly sticking with traditional cookie-selling methods that have become synonymous with the Girl Scouts organization—setting up camp outside supermarkets, selling door to door, having parents take order forms into work—and is expected to increase the $800 million raised in annual cookie sales. More than 80 percent of the two million girl scouts sell cookies every year, for about $4 a box, the organization said.

The buying format won’t be one big online store, but rather specific to each scout who will have her own cookie website, which customers can gain access to only if the scout sends them an invitation, and no identifying information about the scout can be posted publicly. The organization will also be implementing a mobile app that includes credit card processing and direct shipping.

Even better? The digital program begins this month in certain areas, and will start nationally in January, the official start of cookie-selling season. So you might want to hustle to find a scout and secure that email invite now.