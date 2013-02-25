New York Street Photographer Accuses DKNY Of Stealing Photos; DKNY Responds

It looks like major global brand DKNY is one of the latest players in the ongoing saga of photography copyright law, apparently using a variety of unauthorized photos taken by a New York-based street photographer.

The story: On Facebook today, we noticed that Brandon Stanton, the photographer behind Human New York, posted this on his official page:

Several months ago, I was approached by a representative of DKNY, who asked to purchase 300 of my photos to hang in their store windows “around the world.” They offered me $15,000. A friend in the industry told me that $50 per photo was not nearly enough to receive from a company with hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue. So I asked for more money. They said no. Today, a fan sent me a photo from a DKNY store in Bangkok. The window is full of my photos. These photos were used without my knowledge, and without compensation.

Interestingly, the photographer followed up the post by saying he’s not asking to be compensated for the use of his pictures. Instead, he encouraged people to share the Facebook post if they agreed that DKNY should donate $100,000 to a YMCA in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

The response: Soon after, DKNY responded via its Facebook page, claiming that the Bangkok outpost used an “internal mock-up containing some of Stanton’s images,” and called it an “error.” Aliza Licht—DKNY’s SVP of Global Communications—also took to social media, writing this slightly combative-sounding tweet: “‏Dear @HumansofNY, this whole thing makes me really sad. U were even just a guest at our shows. This all could have been handled directly.”

While DKNY didn’t match the $100,000 Stanton requested, they will be donating $25,000 to the YMCA in Bedford-Stuyvesant on his behalf.