New York Fashion Week Wrap-Up: Our Contest Winner Counts Down Her Top 10 Moments

What a whirlwind of a week! From interviewing celebrity stylists and star designers to attending amazing shows and scoping out the street style at Lincoln Center, it’s fair to say I got a full education in Fashion Week 101.

I had an absolute blast reporting on NYFW alongside StyleCaster editors Laurel, Perrie, and Liz, and despite my exhaustion, I’m quite sad to see the week come to an end. In order to delay the post-fashion week depression that’s bound to hit, I’ve compiled my top 10 favorite moments from this past week:

10.) Kate Spade’s donut sweatshirt

As funny as those cat sweatshirts can be, the cutesy animal trend is getting tired. Let’s take a page out of Kate Spade’s book and make food the new quirky “it” item. I love how this adorable sweatshirt was styled at the presentation, with polka dots and pink pumps, but it can also be paired with cuffed jeans and oxfords for a casually cute look on the weekend.

9.) A cat takes the runway at Tracy Reese

Even though I’m slowly getting over the all-things-cats trend, Tracy Reese took it to a whole new level. Audible gasps filled the Studio at Lincoln Center when she sent a model marching down the runway armed with next season’s hottest accessory—a leashed cat. I’m not quite sure of the likelihood of this trend catching on en masse, so I think I’ll stick to walking my dog instead.

8.) Conducting street style interviews at Lincoln Center

During NYFW, stylish show-goers pack into the plaza in front of Lincoln Center, waiting to be photographed in their neon furs and architectural heels. We caught up with a few of the standout attendees in our video street style series. My favorite, Meaghan from District Sparkle, has great personal style and was a delightful interviewee.

7.) The embroidered velvet coats at Naeem Khan (and seeing Matt Damon front row!)

Naeem Khan cited the Byzantine empire as heavily influential for his fall collection, and that was apparent in the exquisite gold-embroidered coats of rich teal and burgundy velvet he sent down the runway. It’s a testament to Khan’s design prowess that I was able to concentrate on the collection at all, as I sat a mere 20 feet away from his friend, Matt Damon. The whole experience made me swoon in more ways than one.

6.) Rodarte’s weirdly awesome cross between “Star Wars” and the Grateful Dead

My inner geek went wild for the Mulleavy sisters’ interpretation of Jedi uniforms mixed with a high-fashion salute to Woodstock. Yes, it was one of the stranger collections to walk the runway this season, but it was also a clear indicator of the Rodarte girls’ nuanced brilliance.

5.) The wine-stained lips at Rachel Zoe, and silver-tipped nails at Mara Hoffman

As a lipstick and nail polish devotee, I give the beauty looks at Rachel Zoe and Mara Hoffman top marks. Zoe’s berry-splashed lips (created by Maybelline artists backstage) are a great look for everyday wear, and I look forward to trying the silver-and-black combo from Hoffman on my own nails.

4.) Diane von Furstenberg’s uber-glam tribute to the ’70s

No one channels fierce, glamorous femininity better than Diane von Furstenberg, and her fall collection is testament to that. In an ode to the ’70s, DvF sent a collection of retro prints and bold brights down the runway on slim suits, draped jumpsuits, and her signature wrap dresses. My favorite looks—a deep-cut electric blue maxi dress and a camel-and-cobalt fur-collared coat layered over gold brocade trousers—will allow any wearer to channel her inner Bianca Jagger.

3.) The bold-but-wearable pieces at Rag & Bone

Despite my love for all things loud and bizarre (see: my obsession with Fall 2013 Rodarte, above), my personal style tends to be a bit more practical, which is where Rag & Bone comes in. For fall, Marcus Wainwright and David Neville kept the collection simple, with gray and black closet staples such as sweaters, jackets and mini skirts dominating the presentation. The real kick came from fresh shades of tangerine, lemon yellow, cobalt, and violet, which popped on collars, cuffs, zippers and coat liners for just the right amount of grown-up edge.

2.) The drool-worthy accessories at 3.1 Phillip Lim

From the moment the first look hit the runway at 3.1 Phillip Lim’s Fall show, it was clear the accessories were the biggest stars. A peculiar thigh-high boot/strappy sandal hybrid commanded the collection, while stand-out cross-body bags are sure to be the hottest It bag come fall.

1.) Interviewing Amy Smilovic of Tibi

As an aspiring fashion journalist, I jumped at the opportunity to pick the brain of an established and talented designer. I was a fan of Tibi’s accessible, wearable pieces before the interview, but after taking the time to get to know the person behind the label, I have a greater appreciation for the clothes and the work that went into them.

Julie Kosin is the winner of StyleCaster’s New York Fashion Week Insider contest, sponsored by Maybelline. You’ll find her reports from backstage and the runways all week right here in our Insider Access section!