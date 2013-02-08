Watch: Rachel Comey on Her Fall 2013 Runway Collection

https://www.youtube.com/LS6SrwDJIDM

Rachel Comey’s collections have a knack for leaving showgoers eager to wear just about every item, stat. Comey’s adept at combining cutting-edge elements with those that are majorly wearable, resulting in collections that often feature shades of chic masculinity with a hint of nostalgia. This season, she devised a woman of mystery, evocative of the signature Hitchcock heroine.

As for her particular favorites from the collection: “I’m really obsessed with this one shoe that has ring hardware on it that has a toughness to it and also a sweetness as well,” she told us backstage after her show.

Quick to credit her team, Comey also told us that her favorite part of fashion week is the “collaborative elements between myself and everyone involved, there are so many great, talented people I get to work with.”

Check out her full behind-the-scenes interview and more backstage footage above!