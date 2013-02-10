New York Fashion Week Street Style: Day 3

As much as each season’s trends are driven by the looks coming down the runway each February and September, street style is increasingly the source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and taste-makers alike.

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

On Saturday, aka Day 3 of New York Fashion Week, we camped out at the day’s biggest shows—including Alexander Wang, Band of Outsiders, and Prabal Gurung—and spotted everyone from Harper’s Bazaar editor Joanna Hillman and Barneys’ Simon Doonan, to prominent bloggers like Peony Lim and The Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine.

Click though and let us know which looks are your favorite!

(All photos by Dennis Ho)

