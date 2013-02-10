StyleCaster
New York Fashion Week Street Style: Day 3

Perrie Samotin
As much as each season’s trends are driven by the looks coming down the runway each February and September, street style is increasingly the source of inspiration for fashion enthusiasts and taste-makers alike.

For street style fans, there are few environments that offer better viewing options than Fashion Week, where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections.

On Saturday, aka Day 3 of New York Fashion Week, we camped out at the day’s biggest shows—including Alexander Wang, Band of Outsiders, and Prabal Gurung—and spotted everyone from Harper’s Bazaar editor Joanna Hillman and Barneys’ Simon Doonan, to prominent bloggers like Peony Lim and The Man Repeller’s Leandra Medine.

Click though and let us know which looks are your favorite!

(All photos by Dennis Ho)

A cozy scarf and shades outside Band of Outsiders.

Harper's Bazaar's Joanna Hillman outside Band of Outsiders.

A bright coat and baggy jeans outside Band of Outsiders.

Blogger Peony Lim outside Band of Outsiders.

New York Knick starting center (and noted fashion enthusiast) Tyson Chandler, and his wife Kimberly outside Band of Outsiders.

Blogger Leandra Medine (The Man Repeller) outside Band of Outsiders 

A printed dress and red blazer at Prabal Gurung 

A stylish duo outside Alexander Wang.

A stylish duo at Prabal Gurung 

Glamour editor Laurel Pantin wisely wears duck boots outside Prabal Gurung 

A ... directional look outside Alexander Wang 

Photographer Candice Lake at Alexander Wang 

Booties at Prabal Gurung

A fur scarf outside Alexander Wang.

A cat-eared headband outside Prabal Gurung

All-black chic at Alexander Wang. 

More boots at Prabal Gurung

Barneys New York creative ambassador Simon Doonan outside Alexander Wang

Harry Brrant rocks a cropped jacket at Prabal Gurung

Cropped trousers and a fur jacket at Band of Outsiders.

Famed New York fashion editor Lynn Yaeger at Band of Outsiders

Rapper Eve (right) heading into Prabal Gurung

Keeping warm at Alexander Wang. 

Shocks of color at Band of Outsiders.

Marie Claire editor and TV personality Zanna Roberts Rassi braves the snow at Band of Outsiders. 

Cobalt blue and a fur vest at Band of Outsiders.

Navy and brown at Band of Outsiders

