New York Fashion Week: 10 Big Trends For Fall 2013

The end of New York Fashion Week brought with it the inevitable forecasting of on-the-cusp Fall 2013 trends, and while it’s still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to, we’ve highlighted 10 strong recurring fall looks that emerged with a vengeance from this week’s fashion spectacle.
From modern takes on leopard prints at DKNY and Diane von Furstenberg, to luxurious colored fur at Carolina Herrera and Monique Lhuillier, read on to see 10 looks sure to make a splash come fall!
Black and white: Fashion's chicest pairing—black and white—was a major running trend throughout the week, most often shown using contrasting separates.
Proenza Schouler
Modern animal prints: Leopard prints may conjure up slightly dated "Real Housewives" visions, but for Fall 2013, plenty of designers—including DKNY and DvF—put a cool, highly modern stamp on animal motifs. In fact, we're predicting this trend to be one of the biggest to emerge for fall.
DKNY
Knee-high boots: For the past few years, it seems women have bypassed tall boots in favor of more modern-feeling booties, but that's set to change come fall. Scores of designers breathed new life into structured heeled to-the-knee-boots, often pairing them with swingy skirts and fitted dresses.
Theyskens' Theory
Colored Fur: In general, fur made an especially strong showing on Fall runways in all forms, but it was the use of colors that caught our eye, from the emerald fur jackets at Monique Lhuillier to the jewel-toned fur scarves at Carolina Herrera.
Monique Lhuillier
Major layers: More is more seems to be fall's motto, as designers such as Tory Burch, Phillip Lim, Karen Walker and Marc by Marc Jacobs showcased modern pile-it-on-layers.
Houndstooth: The classic four-pointed print made an especially strong showing on fall runways, with designers such a Michael Kors and Tommy Hilfiger using the motif on everything from wrap-coats to suits.
Pops of fuchsia: While several shades were prominent throughout New York Fashion Week, we loved how fuchsia repeatedly made chic appearances, often combined with neutrals such as rust and navy.
Narciso Rodriguez
Cloaks: While coats of all shapes were a highlight of the fall shows, dramatic capes were a definitive standout thanks to classic designers like Oscar de la Renta, as well as up-and-comers like Wes Gordon.
Oscar de la Renta
Skirts/dresses over pants: Taking cues from Dior's ready-to-wear spring collection, skirts and dresses over straight pants seem to be on the horizon for fall. Think it sounds nuts? Designers such as Altuzarra and Jason Wu showcased the trend in an interesting, wearable way.
Altuzarra
