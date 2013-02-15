New York Fashion Week: 10 Big Trends For Fall 2013

The end of New York Fashion Week brought with it the inevitable forecasting of on-the-cusp Fall 2013 trends, and while it’s still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to, we’ve highlighted 10 strong recurring fall looks that emerged with a vengeance from this week’s fashion spectacle.

From modern takes on leopard prints at DKNY and Diane von Furstenberg, to luxurious colored fur at Carolina Herrera and Monique Lhuillier, read on to see 10 looks sure to make a splash come fall!