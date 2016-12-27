10 Times Yolanda Was A Helicopter Mom

Yolanda Hadid is everywhere. The television personality, striking former model, and mother of Gigi, Bella, and Anwar turns up in the background of her children’s paparazzi shots, red carpet photos, and at seemingly every event. And we’ve gotta give credit where credit is due: her commitment to her children is inspiring, and impressive. She’s Super Mom!

But Yolanda also reminds me of the mothers who, at the piano recitals and dance performances of my youth, would rope off the first two rows in police tape and box out the rest of the peasant families so they (and their entire family tree) could get a prime view of their young star. If you’re getting flashbacks of Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls performing “Jingle Bell Rock” in the aisle with her camcorder, we are too. Committed, yes. Over the top, completely. A little overbearing? You be the judge.