How To Copy Beverly Hills Housewife Yolanda Foster’s Fantasy Fridge

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” know that one of the unintended stars of the show is cast member Yolanda Foster’s fridge in her Malibu home. Seriously, what other refrigerator has its Twitter account and almost 14,000 followers? The fridge looks like a display case at a very expensive specialty grocer, fruits and vegetables are prominently displayed in baskets, and drinks are color coordinated. Instead of a traditional refrigerator door, this fridge has a clear glass door (because why hide its gorgeous contents?).

So you might not live a multi-million dollar home like Foster, or be quite as anal retentive about organization as she is, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mimic some of what makes this fridge so great. We’ve compiled the top tips to make it happen.

1. Organize like with like. Potatoes should be with potatoes, oranges with oranges, tomatoes with tomatoes, and so on. Staying hyper organized is the key to why this fridge looks so great.

2. Display produce in baskets. Instead of keeping your produce in ugly plastic bags, why not display in prominently in gorgeous wicker baskets like Foster does? It is expensive, and a great way to stay organized.

3. Color coordinate. There does seem to be a fair amount of color coordinating going on with this fridge, and lots of color on display because of the gorgeous fruits and vegetables. More color in your fridge is also an indicator that you are eating healthy.

4. Spring for fancy water. Want a fancy fridge? Well no fancy fridge is complete without fancy water like Fiij and San Pellegrino. You know it’s true.

5. Do a constant refresh. Open most people’s refrigerators and you’ll find old bottles of ketchup, takeout containers, and half-full bottles of orange juice. Not on Foster’s watch. In order to have your refrigerator look this gorgeous, you’ll need to do a content refresh, get rid of what is old, and only display what is new and fresh.

