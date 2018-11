Yoko Ono and her band the Plastic Ono Band announced she will be making her EP Don’t Stop Me! available exclusively on iTunes June 14th. The full length album Between My Head and the Sky is set for a September release featuring collaborations with acts such as Sean Lennon, Cornelius and a New York City based improv troupe.

The Don’t Stop Me! EP will feature the four songs:

The Sun is Down (Cornelius Mix)

Ask the Elephant!

Feel the Sand

CALLING