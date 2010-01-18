Yohji Yamamoto Reveals New Team and Strategy, Plus 12 Iconic Yohji Looks We Love

Good news from Paris comes to us today in the form of Yohji Yamamoto’s new plan for revival! Last week, we witnessed the closing down of Yamamoto’s New York stores and were hoping, wishing and praying that things would turn around for the better. It looks like things are indeed looking up.

Yamamoto has announced a new management team today along with a new strategy that should keep him going strong for years to come. Shohei Otsuka, the new CEO, will take over business worldwide, while Yamamoto will continue to be creative director of all his lines; Y’s, Y-3, Y’s Mandarina and Prototype along with his daughter Limi’s line, known as Limi Feu.

The brand will be sold from stand-alone stores in Paris in hopes of flourishing in the fashion industry once again. We have an optimistic outlook on Yamamoto’s future–especially since his avant garde designs have long been coveted by fashion’s inner circle. Check out our 14 favorite ready-to-wear looks from past seasons for full proof of our prediction:

Fall/Winter 2003



A collection of masculine tailoring and feminine shapelessness equated to “couture that could be worn on the street.”

Spring/Summer 2004



Spring 04 proved to be ahead of the rest with a muted color palette, metal rings, and a variation of bodices flowing into fuller skirts.



Fall/Winter 2004



Yamamoto makes a point of proving that he can do color with rocker inspired looks including printed tailcoats and tunics.

Spring/Summer 2005



Showcased crisp white cotton and Grecian pleating inspired by the Parisian couturier Madame Gres, creating an overall spectacular collection.

Fall/Winter 2005



Pops of fucshia, chiffon and organza details, and signature tailoring made for an overall iconic collection to be remembered.

Spring/Summer 2006



This season’s collection was a whimsical tribute to the history of fashion executed in an oversized, exaggerated way that blew us all away.

Fall/Winter 2006



Menswear inspired pant suits full of standout techniques that took a walk on the casual side of dressing.



Spring/Summer 2007



More menswear that, this time, staggered on the near side of femininity with a form-fitting look and a hint of delicate floral embroidery.

Fall/Winter 2007



A play on monograms, biker chic and hoop skirts with turning tiers that strayed slightly from his signature looks, but eventually made their way back to the Yohji Yamamoto look that we’ve grown to love.

Spring/Summer 2008



This runway was full of drop-crotched jumpsuits, more hoop skirts and asymmetrical, poetically draped dresses that stomped down the runway in Yamamoto style.

Fall/Winter 2008



Somewhat in line with Hermes, Yamamoto took inspiration from old French luxury goods, but still somehow managed to beat to the tune of his own drum.



Spring/Summer 2009



This show stopper of a collection boasted irregularly shaped ivory and black pieces that were almost meditative to watch float by.

Fall/Winter 2009



The infinite designs of a peacoat made for the ultimate recession-proof assembly line of coats with pops of red thrown in throughout the sea of traditional black.

Spring/Summer 2010



A scaled back representation of his work that still adhered to the thoughtful Yamamoto aesthetic.

[Vogue.co.uk]