Yohji Yamamoto: Paris Design House Files for Bankruptcy

Yohji Yamamoto, the 28 year-old brand, filed for bankruptcy today. The company’s debt totals six billion yen, approximately $67 million. Yamamoto will continue to design for his house as well as for Y-3 for Adidas. Japanese investment company Integral Corp. has already signed on to finance the company as they restructure.

Reactions to his recent Spring 2010 show in Paris were that the collection was safer than others in the past and possibly designed to be more retail friendly. Perhaps Yamamoto had these looming troubles in mind when he designed.

A press conference scheduled for tonight will likely provide more details about the problems with the house.