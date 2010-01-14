Yohji Yamamoto: NYC Stores Abruptly Close

It looks like Yohji Yamamoto is closing up shop for good in New York. After abruptly closing up his U.S. press office last year due to bankruptcy, it seems his stores have finally followed suit. No longer will we be able to walk down Grand Street in SoHo or Gansevoort Street in the Meatpacking District expecting to see Yamamoto’s coveted designs — it will be a sad day for fashionistas everywhere.
Fortunately Y-3, Yamamoto’s lower priced line for Adidas is still open for business. Our hopes, however, will remain high for Yamamoto to make a comeback in the near future.
If you need to get your Yohji Yamamoto fix now, not all is lost. Here are some stores in NYC where you can still snag pieces from Yohji’s collection:
Barney’s New York
660 Madison Avenue
New York, NY 10065
212.826.8900
Jeffrey New York
449 West 14th Street
New York, NY 10014
212.206.3928
Saks Fifth Avenue
611 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10022
212.940.4465
