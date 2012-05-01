Yohji Yamamoto: Designer Turns Director For Top Secret Film Project

Top Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto has announced a new, super secret project. And no, it’s not a couture line or a fashionable museum exhibition. Turns out, he’s making a movie!

Yamamoto recently told French director Christophe Honoré at the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography that he has plans to direct too, on top of all his designing work.

The future filmmaker has already commissioned someone to write the script and plans to have the whole thing wrapped up in two years.

He’s keeping subject of the film top secret, saying only that it isn’t based on his life.

Will it be fashion-related–we can’t help but wonder? Although he says he’s not a fan of doing costume design, we’re still holding out for some amazing onscreen looks.

Maybe he’ll do the first 3-D film on avant-garde kimonos? Which would be both odd and kind of cool at the same time.

[via WWD]