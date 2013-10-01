Links to Click: Miranda Kerr Calls Models Insecure, The Cutest Dog in the World, More

The Internet kept us endlessly amused today. See what were some of our favorites around the web!

1. “Models are some of the most insecure people I’ve ever met,” says a model. [Cosmo]

2. Ever wonder how to use makeup to make your face look thinner? Here’s the best how-to we’ve seen yet! [Daily Makeover]

3. There’s no scientific way to prove it, but this is probably the cutest dog in the whole world. [Instagram]

4. Now you can send a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in the mail. And when it arrives at its destination, it will still be yummy. [The Vivant]

5. The “deconstructed smokey eye” is all the rage for Fall. Here’s how to do one yourself; it’s pretty easy! [The Fashion Spot]

6. Did you recently cut your hair and tired of the “growing-out” process? Here are eight foods that will make your stalks sprout faster. [Beauty High]

7. Rihanna gave fans a sneak peek at her forthcoming video for “Pour It Up.” It’s as risqué as you would imagine! [Instagram]