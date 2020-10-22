You Guys, It Finally Happened—Yoga Pants Are Cool Again

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re like anything like me, you’ve pretty much lived in sweats and leggings for the last few months while working from home. During this time, I’ve had to ask myself a very difficult question: How on earth will I ever go back to wearing jeans again?! Luckily, a forgotten trend has returned as everyone’s newest obsession on TikTok, and it’s guaranteed to make this fall season comfy AF, which is always the goal. Get this: Flared leggings—aka yoga pants—are officially in!

Yes, you read that right, yoga pants are back. And yes, the kids are calling them ~flared leggings~, which is only proof that teenagers today are a thousand times cooler than I ever was in middle school. In times like these, I’m mentally kicking myself for throwing away countless pairs of Victoria’s Secret and Hard Tail yoga pants, comfy staples I was sure would never need to see the light of day again. Boy, was I wrong.

Who brought the yoga pants trend back, you ask? None other than ultimate Gen Z trendsetter Emma Chamberlain herself. After tweeting how much she missed the Y2K look, she posted a picture just days later wearing flared leggings on her Instagram story. Almost immediately, people rushed to cop her fit and TikTok was flooded with videos of fashionistas styling their new loungewear purchases.

This isn’t the first time yoga pants have had a different alias—some dancers may actually recognize them as “jazz pants”. An early ‘2000s essential, my everyday school ‘fit consisted of yoga pants and an oversized sweater paired with my favorite Ugg boots; exactly as Chamberlain reminisces, only I don’t remember feeling all that fashionable. If I was feeling particularly stylish, I may have thrown in a cute headband to accessorize my fit.

It’s safe to say that I didn’t see the revival of yoga pants as a trend piece coming, but hey—I’m not complaining and am ALL for this cozy comeback. If you’re just as excited to re-introduce yoga pants into your wardrobe and continue avoiding jeans, read on for a few pairs we’ve already added to our carts.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants

The perfect pair for when you’re on the go, these pants feature front pockets AND back pockets. Big enough to secure your phone or favorite lipstick on your next errand run!

Lululemon Groove Pant Flare Super High-Rise

This list wouldn’t be complete without including a pair from this cult-favorite company. These super high-rise pants are ideal to wear with crop tops when you don’t want to show too much skin.

Safort Bootcut Yoga Pants

At a fabulous height of 5’3, I’m always cautious about buying new pants online. Whether you’re 5’ or 5’11 these trim-to-fit pants are sure to meet your tailored needs—all you need is a pair of scissors and they’re ready to go!

Victoria’s Secret Incredible Essential Foldover Short Flare

These yoga pants are, in my opinion, the ones that started it all. They feature a foldover waist for your easy styling needs, so depending on how you wear the waistband, it’s as if you copped two new pairs for the price of one!

Athleta Altitude Pant in Polartec Power Stretch

With the temperature dropping, proper coverage is an absolute need. The fabric of these pants lends thermal insulation to keep you warm during the coldest days.