Cute Yoga Mat Bags to Elevate Your Next Session

Whether you’re an advanced yogi or a newbie to the practice, you probably already know that bringing along a solid yoga mat to your class (or your living room) is critical. While you can certainly tote your mat around by hand, having a bag designed to carry your mat (along with a few other essentials) is a major, major fitness get-up upgrade—trust me on this one. While yoga mat bags are meant to free up your hands while you’re on the way to the studio, they also don’t have to be purely practical—why not make it a cute while you’re at it, right?

Besides, if you have a taste for style, you probably have already stocked up on a cute, printed yoga mat already, so why not allow its bag to be equally as charming. If you’re like me, investing in a new stylish activewear get-up or fitness accessory is the best way to motivate myself to stick to my fitness goals. So, if you’re looking for extra inspiration to make it to your pricey yoga class pass, it’s time to get your cute little yoga mat an equally as cute bag to match.

1. Aozora Yoga Mat Bag Large Yoga Mat Tote

This oversized yoga mat tote is big enough to carry not only your mat, but also an extra pair of clothing, shoes, water bottle—you name it. This lightweight, yet durable bag also features additional pockets to store smaller items like your keys or cellphone and is lined with durable eight-ounce canvas.

2. Charaland Yoga Mat Bag

This adorable, bubblegum pink yoga mat duffel bag is constructed from top quality, waterproof, and scratch-resistant Nylon fabric and features three (large, medium, and small) main compartments to organize and carry your essentials for yoga class, errands, brunch and beyond.

3. ELENTURE Full-Zip Exercise Yoga Mat Carry B

Featuring a unique, botanical print motif throughout, this slim yoga mat bag delivers just a touch of charm to your fitness get-up. It’s made of canvas fabric, features a full zipper design for easy access, and comes with an adjustable shoulder strap.