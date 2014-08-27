Yikes: Zara Apologizes For T-Shirt That Looks Like Nazi Camp Uniform

After an legitimate—and understandable—uproar on social media, Spain-based fast fashion retailer Zara has decided to discontinue a T-shirt called the “Sheriff,” that looks a heck of a lot like a Nazi concentration camp uniform. Yikes.
The shirt, designed for children, features dark horizontal stripes, and a large six-pointed yellow star, closely resembling the uniforms Jews and others were forced to wear in concentration camps during the Holocaust.
“Zara has issued a heartfelt apology on its social network profiles,” Inditex said in a statement sent to The Huffington Post. “The items will be reliably destroyed.”
