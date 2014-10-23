Pop Stars are Imagined as Disney Princesses in Cool New Instagram Account

Recently, we’ve been keeping tabs on several Instagram-famous fashion illustrators. They’re talented enough to catch the attention of the celebrities they illustrate, so why shouldn’t we pay attention as well?

Enter @Yifitozcakmak, who sketches stars like Michael Jackson and Jessica Rabbit and everyone in between. He just released some incredible illustrations of what the world’s biggest pop stars would look like as Disney characters, and we’re 100% obsessed. He was able to capture their innate originality, while staying true to the Disney look: long sweeping hair, huge expressive eyes, and some truly killer ball gowns. So how’d this all come to be? Well, we asked the artist!

Yigit Ozcakmak, 20, decided to embark on this project after studying animation. “I thought if I was an animation artist, I would definitely do pop divas in that style,” he told StyleCaster. “Then I said to myself ‘Why am I not doing it on my own? What is holding me back?’ And [so] I started practicing and decided to mix it up with Disney.”

Ozcakmak, who studies fashion in his native Turkey, decided to share his practice sketches with his massive Instagram audience, which includes Ariana Grande, Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley and oh, about 35,000 others. He revealed that he had to change up his style for this collection though, because it’s so different from what he’s used to doing. “I had to do lots of warm up sketches.”

So using sketch pencils, fine liners and professional markers for coloring, he got to work turning Beyonce, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga and Rihanna into the Disney Princesses they were born to play.

He chose Lady Gaga’s Art Pop persona of late 2013 as the inspiration for her Disney theme. She has huge hair, a clam-shell bra and her Jeff Koons-created blue sphere that could be used as anything from a play toy to a hidden weapon that’ll keep her safe from say, an evil stepmother or two.

For Beyonce, he went full Queen B. Crown, scepter, rubies—the whole nine yards.

Katy Perry’s signature style lends itself to the Disney aesthetic naturally. But who would have thought blue hair and a whipped cream bodice would add such oomph?

“I tried to choose looks from their most iconic moments,” Ozcakmak revealed. “But Lady Gaga and Rihanna had so many iconic looks, [so] that’s why I chose my favorites for them.” This Rihanna look for instance, is inspired by the ensemble she wore while performing at the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

“I didn’t want the divas to embody characters that already exist,”Ozcakmak told us. “I just wanted to [show] how they would they look if they were Disney princesses—like in an alternate Disney universe.”

Mission, accomplished!