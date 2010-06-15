Yigal Azrouël Launches Lower-Priced Line, Lea Michele to Play Dorothy in New ‘Oz’

Yigal Azroul at his NYFW Fall 2010 Runway Presentation. Photo: Imaxtree

Sorry Gareth Pugh, the rumor mills were mistaken. Nicola Formichetti, fashion director for Vogue Hommes Japan and regular Gaga style adviser is said to be taking the helm of Thierry Mugler. (Vogue UK)

Easy on the eyes Israeli-born designer Yigal Azroul is appealing to thin budgets with a lower priced line called Cut 25. It will roll out to select stores in July. I always use the word cut, explains the designer. I loved the simplicity of it. And 25 is my lucky number. We love a straightforward answer. (WWD)

Attention beauty and fashion shutterbugs: Benjamin Kanarek Blog is hosting its second Fashion & Beauty Photo Contest. Get the deets at here.

Try not to feel like you and your father are any less cool after reading this round-up of Dad-Daughter pairs like Mick and Georgia Jagger. (Style.com)

Contain yourself Gleeks Lea Michele has been tapped to reprise the role of Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz in the 3D update of the film, Dorothy of Oz. (E! Online)



Time to integrate your Twitter prowess onto your resume and up your influence on the chatty site. At a 100K salary, MTV is on the hunt for a “Twitter Jockey” to serve as the voice for MTV across multiple social networking platforms. (Mediabistro)

