Yes We Cannes

The 2009 Cannes Film Festival began today. Here’s a list of the official selection of films:
À L’ORIGINE (IN THE BEGINNING) directed by Xavier Giannoli
ANTICHRIST directed by Lars von Trier
BAK-JWI (THIRST) directed by Park Chan-Wook
BRIGHT STAR directed by Jane Campion
CHUN FENG CHEN ZUI DE YE WAN (SPRING FEVER) directed by Lou Ye
DAS WEISSE BAND (THE WHITE RIBBON) directed by Michael Haneke
ENTER THE VOID directed by Gaspar Noe
FISH TANK directed by Andrea Arnold
INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS (INGLOURIOUS BASTARDS) directed by Quentin Tarantino
KINATAY directed by Brillante Mendoza
LES HERBES FOLLES (WILD GRASS) directed by Alain Resnais
LOOKING FOR ERIC directed by Ken Loach
LOS ABRAZOS ROTOS (BROKEN EMBRACES) directed by Pedro Almodovar
MAP OF THE SOUNDS OF TOKYO directed by Isabel Coixet
TAKING WOODSTOCK directed by Ang Lee
THE TIME THAT REMAINS directed by Elia Suleiman
UN PROPHÈTE (A PROPHET) directed by Jacques Audiard
VENGEANCE directed by Johnnie To
VINCERE directed by Marco Bellocchio
VISAGE (FACE) directed by Tsai Ming-Liang
Admittedly, I am not familiar with most of these names, but I am anxiously awaiting reviews of Tarantino’s Inglorious Bastards. Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger can do pretty much no wrong on the red carpet, which is only an added bonus.