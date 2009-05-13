Yes We Cannes

The 2009 Cannes Film Festival began today. Here’s a list of the official selection of films:

À L’ORIGINE (IN THE BEGINNING) directed by Xavier Giannoli

ANTICHRIST directed by Lars von Trier

BAK-JWI (THIRST) directed by Park Chan-Wook

BRIGHT STAR directed by Jane Campion

CHUN FENG CHEN ZUI DE YE WAN (SPRING FEVER) directed by Lou Ye

DAS WEISSE BAND (THE WHITE RIBBON) directed by Michael Haneke

ENTER THE VOID directed by Gaspar Noe

FISH TANK directed by Andrea Arnold

INGLOURIOUS BASTERDS (INGLOURIOUS BASTARDS) directed by Quentin Tarantino

KINATAY directed by Brillante Mendoza

LES HERBES FOLLES (WILD GRASS) directed by Alain Resnais

LOOKING FOR ERIC directed by Ken Loach

LOS ABRAZOS ROTOS (BROKEN EMBRACES) directed by Pedro Almodovar

MAP OF THE SOUNDS OF TOKYO directed by Isabel Coixet

TAKING WOODSTOCK directed by Ang Lee

THE TIME THAT REMAINS directed by Elia Suleiman

UN PROPHÈTE (A PROPHET) directed by Jacques Audiard

VENGEANCE directed by Johnnie To

VINCERE directed by Marco Bellocchio

VISAGE (FACE) directed by Tsai Ming-Liang

Admittedly, I am not familiar with most of these names, but I am anxiously awaiting reviews of Tarantino’s Inglorious Bastards. Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger can do pretty much no wrong on the red carpet, which is only an added bonus.