StyleCaster
Share

YES! Rihanna Posts Clip of New Song to Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

YES! Rihanna Posts Clip of New Song to Instagram

by
3 Shares
rihanna secret album

Credit: WENN

Certain corners of Twitter were buzzing today that Rihanna had something up her sleeve. Most speculated it was a new album—her eighth—hence the trending hashtag #R8.

Rumors were swirling that Dash Radio—a service created by “the world’s biggest DJ’s who became fed up with the limitations of regular FM radio”— would make a big announcement at 5 p.m., but RiRi squashed it fast, saying “ANY news about #R8 will be delivered directly from me!!!” You tell ’em, lady.

Turns out, some news did come from her, though it wasn’t an album announcement. Rather, the 26-year-old posted a teeny-tiny clip of a new song to her Instagram with the caption “phuckin roun in da studio.”

View this post on Instagram

phuckin roun in da studio

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

There’s not much to write home about, but the good news is that there’s new music from RiRi on the way!

 

 

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share