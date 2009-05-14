Yes To Carrots’ School Garden Program

Yes To Inc, the Environmental Media Association (EMA) and the LA Unified School District (LAUSD), have joined forces to support organic gardens and greenery in urban schools in Los Angeles.

The Yes To Carrots Seed Fund, the non-profit branch of the all-natural Yes To skincare lines, has consistently worked to help developing communities create a self-sustaining organic food source. In this recently announced partnership with EMA and LAUSD, the Yes To Carrots Seed Fund will directly support school gardens throughout LA with funding while the EMA will provide celebrity mentoring by EMA’s Young Hollywood Board, (which includes such stars as Nicole Richie, Maroon 5, and Rosario Dawson,) with each board member adopting a school to raise awareness for the program and help kids with environmental education.

Inspired? Purse your lips in support with Yes To Carrots C Me Shine Lip Glosses, C Me Blush Lip Tints, and C Me Smile Lip Butters, a portion of all proceeds from these products is dedicated to the Yes To Carrots Seed Fund.

Yes To Carrots C Me Shine Lip Gloss, $6.49, at drugstore.com

C Me Blush Lip Tint, $4.49, at drugstore.com

C Me Smile Lip Butter, $3.69, at drugstore.com