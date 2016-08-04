33 Ways to Dress Like Actual Sunshine

Saffron, marigold, mustard, honey, custard—yellow in all its many iterations is an undeniably happy color, and in the season of sunny days and lemonade (the iced beverage and the visual album), it seems only fitting that it would dominate our wardrobes.

But, like pink, yellow has its haters: Some say it’s hard to wear, others fear the bumble-bee comparisons when it’s paired with anything black, and others just think it’s too damn bright.

If there was any time to experiment with the summery hue, however, it’s right now. Designers such as Stella McCartney, Gucci, Valentino, and Tome all embraced yellows and oranges on the runway, and at Fashion Week, the trend dominated outside the shows, too. Mixed with crisp whites, distressed denim, pops of red, and muted navy, yellow looks appealingly fresh. And while we can’t guarantee you’ll look exactly like this all day 😃, we’d say there’s a pretty good chance.

Ahead, see Pantone-perfect outfit inspo from our favorite street-style stars and bloggers.