A Street Style Guide to Wearing Fall’s Favorite Color

Yellow’s an undeniably bold color. The shade tends to conjure up images of school buses, street lights and yield signs—purely operational fixtures that are trying really hard to get your attention.

It’s little wonder the fashion community has largely abstained from the color. Well, until this year.

This fall, designers and street style stars, alike, embraced the color yellow. And when I say “embraced,” I really mean embraced; they didn’t just test the waters with a small yellow accessory or two, they dove head-first into the trend and left the rest of us sitting back, wondering if we should join them.

Designers like Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera and Oscar de la Renta showed marigold looks at their New York Fashion Week shows. Influencers like Eva Chen, director of fashion partnerships at Instagram, showed up to London runways wearing bright canary and tangerine-gold.

The color cropped up time and time again during fashion month, making something very clear: Yellow is creeping into our collective sartorial consciousness, and it’s time for us to get in or get out.

Here at StyleCaster, we love a bold new trend almost as much as we love a challenge—meaning this whole yellow thing is right up our alley. Instead of fleeing from the movement, we’re running straight into it; we can’t wait to figure out how to incorporate the seemingly daunting shade into our otherwise neutral fall wardrobes.

And the first step to answering any fashion question is, of course, to do a little research (read: spend some time perusing our favorite sources of street style).

Ahead, you’ll find 17 street style photos worth of proof that it’s possible to wear mustard, canary and neon yellow without giving off Big Bird vibes. (And, you know, you’ll find some inspiration in there, too.)