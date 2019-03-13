Yellow Bridesmaid Dresses Are Statement-Making Without Looking Over-the-Top

Scroll To See More Images

The bridesmaid dress has been iterated and reiterated hundreds of times, but no sartorial spin-off has felt more statement-making than the yellow bridesmaid dress. Yellow bridesmaid dresses manage to capture all the bright, cheery appeal of a wedding day, while elevating that lighthearted romance into chic, fashion-forward territory. Every yellow bridesmaid dress I’ve laid eyes on has felt at once runway-ready (or at least, runway-adjacent) and wedding-appropriate—the perfect blend of classic and contemporary style.

Though yellow bridesmaid dresses have long been a bold, statement-making selection, they’ve perhaps become even bolder and even more statement-making in 2019. This year, marigold yellow is among the trendiest shades to enter the zeitgeist, leaving yellow bridesmaid dresses—specifically, marigold yellow bridesmaid dresses—feeling even more elevated than they have in the past.

Of course, marigold yellow isn’t the only tonal variation on the menu. Brighter sunny yellows, washed-out pale yellows, and ever-so-slightly green yellows are on offer, as well. The yellow bridesmaid dresses landscape is incredibly vast and varied, leaving the seemingly untouchable, fashion-forward shade feeling more accessible than ever.

1. V-Back Dress, $135 at ASOS

This structured shift would’ve felt sleek without the cape detailing in the back. But that extra element renders the piece next-level cool.

2. Majorelle Redfield Gown, $288 at Revolve

Fun without feeling juvenile. Sexy without skewing over-the-top.

3. Ulla Johnson Tasmin Dress, $350 at Shopbop

Clad in this, your bridesmaids will look like they stopped into your wedding on a trip from fashion week to fashion week.

4. Block Color Slip Dress, $49.90 at Zara

Who said bridesmaid dresses had to involve only one color?

5. Mara Hoffman Linny Maxi Dress, $395 at Anthropologie

A dress that feels as fashion-forward as it does flirty.

6. Taliah Lace Midi Dress, $68 at Lulus

Your bridesmaids will just be thankful to have this little number in their closets.

7. C/Meo Collective Balloon-Sleeve Mini Dress, $180 at Urban Outfitters

All kinds of adorable—and just alt enough.

8. Lovers + Friends Sheyla Gown, $120 at Revolve

Your bridesmaids will be rewearing this one to galas and events for years to come.

9. Iva Biigdres Midi Dress, $375 at Free People

Straight-up adorable.

10. Black Halo Akena Sheath Dress, $97.50 at Shopbop

A classic cut—rendered with contemporary details.

11. Power of Wow Maxi Dress, $100 at Lulus

A no-fail silhouette in a seriously statement-making color.

12. LPA Halter Tie Dress, $178 at Lulus

Cute—and veritably rewearable.

13. Majorelle Paisley Dress, $248 at Revolve

Allover lace is sure to keep a marigold yellow gown from skewing too on-the-nose trendy.

14. Pleated Dress, $69.90 at Zara

Perfect for your bridal party—and they’ll be excited that you’ve chosen a dress they can wear time and time again.

15. Carlina Crochet Lace Mini Dress, $54 at Lulus

Did someone say outdoor wedding?

16. Adelyn Jumpsuit, $160 at Anthropologie

Oh yeah, bridesmaid jumpsuits are totally on the sartorial menu.

17. Anita Midi Dress, $98 at Free People

Pair this ruffled dress with something other than sneakers, and see how chic it can get.

18. Boohoo Bardot Maxi Dress, $44 at ASOS

A bridesmaid dress your girls will want to wear on the daily.

19. Divine Nights Lace Strapless Midi Dress, $68 at Lulus

A silhouette worth owning at least one of.

20. Cynthia Rowley Off-Shoulder Dress, $139.50 at Shopbop

Totally on-trend—and sure to complement (not compete with) any bridal aesthetic.

21. Lace and Jacquard Midi Dress, $103 at ASOS

If your wedding is filled with rich jewel tones and bohemian-chic elements, this bridesmaid dress might be right up your alley.

22. Satin Dress, $39.90 at Zara

It’s 2019—we’d be remiss not to include at least one silky slip dress on this list.

23. Much Obliged Wrap Maxi Dress, $69 at Lulus

Cute, comfortable and universally flattering—is this the perfect bridesmaid dress?

24. Larissa Midi Dress, $82 at Lulus

This dress looks like it was designed with weddings in mind.

25. Eternal Love Dress, $250 at Free People

Beautiful—and sure to play well with any jewelry you have on hand.

26. Infinite Glory Maxi Dress, $84 at Lulus

Your bridesmaids will be excited to have a dress this sleek hanging in their closets.

27. Baum und Pferdgarten Adamina Dress, $314 at Shopbop

Remember, floral bridesmaid dresses are always an option.

28. Majorelle Rose Water Lace Gown, $144 at Revolve

Yet another marigold yellow allover lace iteration—because one simply wasn’t enough.

29. Linen Dress, $69.90 at Zara

As rewearable as it is wedding-appropriate.

30. Strappy Dress, $49.90 at Zara

A deeper-toned, more figure-flattering take on the yellow slip dress—in case the lighter one wasn’t your style.

31. Pleated Slinky Kimono Midi Dress, $60 at ASOS

A no-fail silhouette that’s as sleek as it is cozy.

