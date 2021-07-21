These Under $25 Pillow Sandals Are the Perfect Yeezy Slide Dupes

Scroll To See More Images

There’s no doubt that the hottest summer shoe style is inspired by the perpetually sold-out Adidas x Yeezy slides. Not only are they fuss and waterproof (making them perfect for pool and beach days) but they’re also just downright cool. And not only are they notoriously difficult to get ahold of, but they’re also a whopping $750+ a pop, which is, frankly, pretty steep for a pair of slides. Fortunately, if you’ve had your eyes on the best-selling sandals for a hot minute, but haven’t been able to find them in stock (or simply justify the price tag), we’ve found a few solid Yeezy slide dupes to consider instead.

Not only are all these similar styles remarkably similar to the Adidas Originals x Yeezy “Pure” slides, but they’re also all reasonable prices at $25. They’re the perfect shoe for summer, and they’re not only “on-trend,” but they’re also pretty practical too, TBH. Plus, if you’re on the fence about the latest “ugly” trend to hit the scene (sorry, but chunky dad sneakers are officially over), these affordable shoe dupes are the best way to try out the trend without making a huge investment — and a dent in your bank account, for that matter.

Just like the Yeezy Pure shoes, each of the below slides features a chunky design, waterproof rubber build, and groove detailing on the sole. While most of these dupes aren’t designed with comfort-boosting EVA, they’re still a solid alternative, in our opinion.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Yeezy Bone Slides

In case you ~do~ want to go ahead and splurge on the originals, Farfetch currently has them (most sizes) stock RN.

F Mall Pillow Slide Pool Sandal

These affordable Yeezy dupes feature the exact same design as the original, but they’re literally a fraction of the cost.

Litfun Platform Pillow Slides

With over 1,400 reviews and an impressive almost five-star rating, you just can’t go wrong. Oh, and they’re also available in fun pastels hues like lilac and mint green too.

Ve Vesonal Platform Pillow Slides

These molded platform sandals are perfect for the pool, brunch, and every summer activity in between.

Q Pao Thick-Soled Pillow Slides

For a fun spin-off of the solid Yeezy slide, why not “splurge” on this printed alternative as well?