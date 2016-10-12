Get Excited: Yeezy Boost 750s Are Coming This Weekend

We all know how popular Kanye West‘s collab with Adidas has been. Yeezy Boosts are practically impossible for the average person to cop, thanks to their steep initial price tag and the fact that they always sell out immediately, driving up the price even more.

And we imagine that his newest model, the Yeezy Boost 750, will be no exception. Dropping this Saturday in brown, the sneaker-boot has the same 350 base, but with a brown suede high-top upper that includes a flap across the top of the foot. Behold:

Perhaps even more exciting: There are rumors out there that three new Yeezy Boost 350 V2 colorways are coming soon, perhaps on Black Friday (November 25). According to XXL, the black Boosts will feature swipes of color in either copper, red, or olive. If this is true, and you’re hoping to score a pair (or a pair of the new 750s), good luck—and may the wifi speed be with you.