This Year’s Most Fashionable Christmas Trees

Christmas isn’t normally thought of as a fashion holiday, but it should be. This year fashion designers from Jean-Paul Gaultier to the team at Christian Dior have designed Christmas trees for everything from charity auctions to the lobbies at various tops hotels.

And not surprisingly, the results are totally chic.

Scroll through the gallery above for the most fashionable Christmas trees of 2013, and to get some inspiration for your own holiday decor!

The incredible red velvet Christmas tree by English designers Helen and Colin David which is now at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. The Coach designed Christmas tree on view at Somerset House in London. Saks Fifth Avenue collaborated with the famed Plaza Hotel in New York City on the hotel's tree this year. The result is holiday magic. The team at Christian Dior designed this Christmas tree which will be auctioned off at paris' Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild, with the proceeds going to cancer research. The tree that Jean Paul Gaultier designed for the charity, which mimics the infamous cone dress he designed for Madonna. Lulu Guinness designed this tree for th lobby at Brown's in London, featuring her signature lips motif. The gorgeous Dolce & Gabanna designed Christmas tree on view at Claridge's mimics the label's Fall 2013 runway show. Fendi designed this Christmas tree, now at the courtyard at The De Russie Hotel in Rome. Photo: Gianni Cipriano Matthew Williamson conceptualized this Christmas tree in aid of the chairty Kids Company. He even got his famous friends like Gwyneth Paltrow and Sienna Miller to pitch in and make ornaments. Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett
















