New Year’s Fashion Resolutions You Can Absolutely Keep

New Year’s resolutions: We’ve all made them, we’ve all tried desperately to stick to them, we’ve all broken them. While it’s key to not beat yourself up over failed resolutions, there is one type that’s a cinch to keep: Breaking out of a fashion rut.
We understand it’s hard to break out of your comfort zone, but resolving to start wearing (a little) more color, ditching your oversized bag, or starting to make the most of your shoe closet, can go a long way in helping reshape your look and your outlook on fashion for 2013.
Plus, with some seriously awesome styles surfacing this year, there’s plenty to consider trying, even if it means abandoning your familiar threads for a day. Here, we’ve compiled 6 common fashion resolutions, and offer tips to keep them, as well as shopping picks to get you started as you embark on a more stylish 2013—all the while keeping true to yourself!
Read on to see simple solutions for all of your 2013 style resolutions!
Resolution: To break out of a denim rut.
Solution: Your jeans drawer is overflowing and yet you feel like you have nothing to wear. Sound familiar? Take a break from denim and pick up a pair of edgy trousers instead. Not only will you look chic from office to cocktails, but you can easily wear them the same way you would your beloved jeans: with a great pair of shoes and a structured blazer. Of course, pairing striking pants with broken-in T-shirts and sweatshirts also looks extra-cool.
Resolution: To play with basic patterns
Solution: Sick and tired of dressing to blend in? This year, step out in style by choosing a print (or three). If you're starting small, think about switching your everyday bag for a tote in a bold stripe or polka dot. If you're ready to take a risk, mix-and-match both into an outfit (just be sure to maintain a similar color scheme to avoid eyesores).
Photo via Adam Katz Sinding/Le 21 ème
Resolution: Incorporate heels into everyday outfits
Solution: Is your closet slowly being overtaken by piles of fabulous but unworn heels? Though our stilettos and platforms were irresistible at the store, they seem to get little to no air time during the day. Don't let them go to waste by setting this goal for yourself: Try wearing one pair of heels per week with anything from boyfriend jeans to skirts and thick tights. If that's daunting, keep your trusty flats in your bag, just in case. After that becomes a routine, bump up the circulation to twice a week and so on.
Resolution: To try a daring trend (we vote for sheer!)
Solution: Sheer isn't just for after-hours—it can be completely chic while offering an updated edge. Choose pieces with strategic peek-a-boo panels that highlight your best features without revealing too much skin. For a basic sheer look, try showing a sliver of your neck/upper chest, (like the photo above). For a slightly more daring take, opt for a short skirt with a long, loose sheer overlay to channel some of the most popular designer looks of the season.
Resolution: To downsize and ditch the oversized bags
Solution: Do you really need your entire makeup bag, phone charger, wallet, change purse, latest read, iPad, iPhone, tablet, gum, and heavy planner with you at all times? Absolutely not. In 2013, challenge yourself to pare down by picking up one the season's coolest accessories: An adorable mini-bag or clutch for everyday use. You (and your neck and shoulders) can thank us later.
Resolution: Leave black in the dark and opt for more colorful outfits.
Solution: It's winter, which typically wearing black from head-to-toe, right? Well, maybe. All-black is a classic, but everyone benefits from a little variety in their closet. Resist the urge to buy another black sweater or pair of jeans, and see if it's available in any other colors. From there, you can always accessorize with black. To start small, try a pair of colored shoes or purse, while a bold blazer looks especially chic when paired with—you guessed it—black.
