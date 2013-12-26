New Year’s Eve: 10 Great Sparkling Wines Under $20



Champagne and celebrating the New Year are practically synonymous. And while inexpensive champagne is hard to come by (as in sparkling wine hailing from the specific region in France known as Champagne), plenty of great sparkling wine options produced everywhere from Spain to California abound. Here, our top 10 picks! Let’s get this party started!

1. Mumm Brut Rose (Napa Valley). Strawberry aromas and lush, ripe flavors of cherry and vanilla, have made Domaine Mumm a classic to celebrate with. $16.99, available at bevmo.com.

2. Mionetto Prosecco (Italy). This fruity and dry prosecco is the ultimate crowd pleaser. You really can’t go wrong with it, especially if you are planning a big soiree. $15.99, available at wine.com.

3. Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut (Washington). Not too sweet, perfectly crisp, and surprisingly complex for a wine at this price. $17.99, available at wine.com.

4. Roederer Estate Sparkling Wine Brut (Anderson Valley). Champagne’s Louis Roederer is behind this crisp bubbly. We especially love its pear and hazelnut flavors. $19.99, available at wine.com.

5. Segura Viudas Aria Brut Cava (Spain). For those who love dry sparkling wines, this is our top pick. And the price really can’t be beat. $11.99, available at wine.com.

6. Gloria Ferrer Brut (Sonoma County). The combination of locally grown chardonnay and pure Carneros pinot noir gives this wine a lush depth. $13.99 at bevmo.com.

7. Domaine Ste Michelle Blanc de Noirs (Washington). Washington’s oldest winery is behind this this well-balanced wine that comes complete with tart strawberry flavors and a clean finish. $11.99, available at bevmo.com.

8. De Chancery 2011 Sparkling Vouvray Brut (Loire Valley). A Whole Foods exclusive, this sparkling chenin blanc boasts notes of baked pineapple and candied fruit. $18.99, available at Whole Foods.

9. Gruet Brut (New Mexico). Complex and just the right balance of fruit, this is a great option to serve at a New Year’s Eve dinner. $15.99, available at drinkupny.com.

10. Scharffenberger Brut Excellence (Mendocino County). Vanilla cream flavors balance out this wine’s citrus notes. We could drink this wine all day. $16.99, available at wine.com.

