New Year, New StyleCaster!

Welcome, readers, to the new StyleCaster.com, where you’ll find all the content you’ve grown to love from StyleCaster News, now situated right at the front door of StyleCaster Media Group.

Over the past five years, we’ve learned a tremendous amount about how to be your best resource for fashion, beauty, lifestyle, Entertainment, and more, and critical to that process has been testing, growing, and evolving our sites based on feedback from the folks who are our most loyal fans—our readers!

Here are a few things we’re excited about in 2013:

An improved StyleCaster and Community: StyleCaster.com will be driven by premium editorial content—from visits to Lauren Conrad’s studio to portraits of Miami’s Most Stylish—and our ever-expanding community will have a new home at Community.StyleCaster.com. Soon, we’ll be expanding our community experience throughout all of our properties, so that readers can easily share style and beauty inspiration from all over the web. Added bonus: Have you seen StyleCaster’s new Shopping section? It’s pretty excellent.

A new addition to our team, Daily Makeover: One of the web’s biggest hubs for beauty resources and celebrity inspiration, DailyMakeover.com combines exciting daily stories (hello, real-girl makeovers!) with a killer tool, the Virtual Makeover.

Video, video, video! In case you haven’t noticed, we’re pretty bullish on video for 2013, so you can look forward to seeing more trend-focused beauty how-to’s on Beauty High, insider tips on how to live your best life on The Vivant, and up-close-and-personal access to the world of style on StyleCaster.

We can’t wait to show you all the fun things we’re working on, so start reading here, here, and here!