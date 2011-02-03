Year Of The Rabbit: Your Full Guide To The Chinese New Year!

Today marks the first day of Chinese New Year 4709, the year of the rabbit. And since I was born in 1987, that means it’s my year y’all! For those of you who don’t know the first thing about the Chinese Zodiac, I’m hear to break it down for you.

The first thing you should know is that the Chinese lunisolar calendar works in 12-year cycles, with a designated animal for each year. Math geniuses, that means there are 12 possible Chinese animal zodiacs, determined by your birth year. Use the calendar below to figure out your animal, and click through the slideshow above to find out what the year of the rabbit has in store for you.