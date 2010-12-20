StyleCaster
Year In Fashion: Most Coveted Items Of 2010

Year In Fashion: Most Coveted Items Of 2010

Year In Fashion: Most Coveted Items Of 2010
It happens every season: A handful of must-have items appear over the course of Fashion Month, and throw the masses into a feeding frenzy. Every editor immediately starts calling them in for shoots, every buyer goes crazy for them at market appointments and girls the world over put themselves on waiting lists months before the goods arrive in stores. Not only do they appear in magazines, on celebrities and on street style blogs, but eventually, carbon copies of the items start to pop up in fast fashion retail stores.

If you are on top of your game and are willing to make the investment, congratulations! You’ve not only scored one of the most buzzed about items of the year, but you’re also the owner of a little piece of fashion history. This is the year that will be remembered for the Miu Miu cat print, Alex Wang leopard wedges, and that Cline collection by Phoebe Philo that ushered in a new era of minimalism. Here are the pieces that launched a thousand knockoffs, catfights and maybe even a few tears in 2010.

1 of 15

Miu Miu shoes from the Spring 2010 collection

A two-tone denim shirt from the Chloé Spring 2010 collection

Proenza Schouler Spring 2010 tie dye

Alexander Wang Spring 2010 "Alla" leopard print wedges

Burberry Fall 2010 shearling aviator jackets

Chanel Spring 2010 clogs

Céline box bag

Givenchy striped blazer from the Spring 2010 collection

Yves Saint Laurent Fall 2010 fur-lined Palais pump

Karen Walker Spring 2010 sunglasses

Max Mara Fall 2010 camel coat

Prada Spring 2010 chandelier sandals

The entire Lanvin x H&M Winter 2010 collection

Rag and Bone Spring 2010 military jacket

Isabel Marant's Bardu boots and candy-colored furs from the Spring 2010 collection

