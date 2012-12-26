The Year of the Crop Top: A Month By Month Look At Midriff-Baring Stars in 2012

When it comes to fashion, 2012 brought us a lot of things: surprising industry changes, interesting new faces in the design and modeling worlds, and a slew of trends that—for the most part—were welcomed with open arms.

One specific trend, however, was particularly divisive: The mighty crop top.

Since the beginning of the year, we saw these midriff-baring tops everywhere, causing a collective groan from the average woman to whom the phrase “crop top” should be left where it belongs: In the ’80s and ’90s.

However, designers such as Alexander Wang, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Charlotte Ronson all sent their own surprisingly stylish versions down runways, and a slew of celebrities including Miley Cyrus, Shenaw Grimes, Rihanna, and Kristen Stewart quickly snatched them up for any (and in some cases, all) of their red-carpet appearances and on-stage ensembles.

In fact, so many famous faces took to the crop top that we decided to do some digging and see if we could find celebrities wearing belly-baring styles for every calendar month of 2012, from January to December. Guess what? We did!

Read on for our ultimate 2012 crop top calendar and let us know—are you digging the trend, or are you ready to see it die in 2013?